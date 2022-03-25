Genaro Network Price Tops $0.0160 on Top Exchanges (GNX)

Genaro Network (GNX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 25th. One Genaro Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Genaro Network has a total market cap of $10.41 million and approximately $557,531.00 worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Genaro Network has traded up 6.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003564 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00035355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.04 or 0.00112610 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Genaro Network Coin Profile

Genaro Network is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins. The official message board for Genaro Network is medium.com/genaro-network . The official website for Genaro Network is genaro.network . Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

Genaro Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genaro Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genaro Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genaro Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

