Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

GNK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th.

In related news, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 1,345 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $26,536.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 25,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,292 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,480. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter worth about $2,874,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 259.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,893 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 43,237 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,401,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,422,000 after acquiring an additional 67,898 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 297.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 17,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter worth about $3,455,000. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNK traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,281. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $23.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.49 and its 200 day moving average is $17.53.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 33.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.23%. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is currently 62.76%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

