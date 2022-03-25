Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,114 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Generac were worth $3,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Generac by 2,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Generac by 462.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bbva USA increased its stake in Generac by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Generac by 1,284.6% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total value of $9,856,159.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total transaction of $3,621,815.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,283 shares of company stock worth $15,050,425. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $451.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.00.

GNRC opened at $323.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.03. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.74 and a 52-week high of $524.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $369.15.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Generac had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

