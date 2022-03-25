General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GE. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in General Electric by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $556,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,808 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 10.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,419,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $249,308,000 after buying an additional 226,883 shares during the period. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth about $149,257,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $77,904,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 330,657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,237,000 after purchasing an additional 20,724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.60.

Shares of GE stock opened at $94.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $103.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.11, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. General Electric has a 52-week low of $85.29 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.13 and its 200-day moving average is $98.99.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -5.14%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

