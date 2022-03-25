Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 56,347 SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 56,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPIP. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Verde Capital Management increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 41,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 47,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 13,801 shares during the last quarter.

SPIP traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,009,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,285. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.54 and a 200 day moving average of $31.05. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $29.85 and a 1 year high of $32.04.

