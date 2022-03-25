Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,430 shares during the quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 83,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 55,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,140 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 22,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 143.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 37,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 22,335 shares during the period.

Shares of PSK stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $37.93. 183,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,708. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.71. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $37.56 and a 1-year high of $44.26.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

