Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 29,552 Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 29,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $66.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE SYF traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.67. The stock had a trading volume of 5,116,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,042,302. The firm has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.65. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $33.76 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.70.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 30.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.