Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.79 Million Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,780 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $4,689,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 59.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,868,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,582 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,327,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,627,000 after acquiring an additional 442,701 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,506,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,196,735. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.53. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $43.83 and a 52 week high of $46.34.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.