Gensource Potash (CVE:GSP) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Shares of Gensource Potash Co. (CVE:GSP – Get Rating) rose 2.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.43. Approximately 712,209 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 213% from the average daily volume of 227,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

The firm has a market cap of C$178.71 million and a PE ratio of -42.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Get Gensource Potash alerts:

About Gensource Potash (CVE:GSP)

Gensource Potash Corporation operates as a fertilizer development company in Canada. The company focuses on potash development activities. It holds interests in the Tugaske Project located in Saskatchewan; and Vanguard Area, as well as the Lazlo projects located in central Saskatchewan. The company is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gensource Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gensource Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.