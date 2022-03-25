Geodrill (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) Shares Up 2.4%

Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLLF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.15 and last traded at $2.15. 1,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 5,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.82.

Get Geodrill alerts:

Geodrill Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GDLLF)

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Geodrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geodrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.