Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Short Interest Down 95.2% in March

Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 95.2% from the February 28th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on GNGBY. Pareto Securities raised Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Getinge from SEK 425 to SEK 430 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Getinge in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.77.

Shares of GNGBY stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.00. 30,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,548. Getinge has a fifty-two week low of $27.48 and a fifty-two week high of $48.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Getinge ( OTCMKTS:GNGBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $901.97 million for the quarter. Getinge had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 11.03%. As a group, research analysts expect that Getinge will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Getinge Company Profile

Getinge AB is a medical technology company specializes in providing equipment, systems, operating rooms, intensive-care units to the healthcare and the life science industries. It engages in supplying of solutions for theaters, intensive care units, sterilization centers and companies and institutions within life science.

