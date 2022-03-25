Giga Metals (CVE:GIGA) Trading 4% Higher

Giga Metals Co. (CVE:GIGA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.39. 120,462 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 288,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.16 million and a P/E ratio of -10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.40.
Giga Metals Company Profile (CVE:GIGA)
