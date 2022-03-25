Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4,050.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Givaudan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Givaudan from CHF 4,580 to CHF 4,050 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of GVDNY stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.00. The company had a trading volume of 34,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,627. Givaudan has a 12 month low of $74.65 and a 12 month high of $105.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.95 and its 200 day moving average is $92.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.878 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 1.07%.

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the following segments: Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance and Beauty segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of fragrance and beauty products into three global business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products, and Fragrance Ingredients and Active Beauty.

