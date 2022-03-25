Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $217.78 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) to announce $217.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $219.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $215.10 million. Glacier Bancorp reported sales of $196.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full-year sales of $909.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $900.20 million to $923.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $988.65 million, with estimates ranging from $979.90 million to $994.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $221.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.89 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 34.48%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GBCI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Director David C. Boyles purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.09 per share, with a total value of $51,090.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,842,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,543,000 after buying an additional 122,751 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 21.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,045,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,205,000 after purchasing an additional 365,885 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 3.4% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 6.5% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 32,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 7.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 237,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,166,000 after purchasing an additional 15,686 shares in the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $51.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.89. Glacier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $63.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.34 and a 200-day moving average of $54.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

