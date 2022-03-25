Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) & Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) Head-To-Head Survey

Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Rating) and Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Global Self Storage and Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Self Storage $9.20 million 6.44 $270,000.00 N/A N/A Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Global Self Storage has higher revenue and earnings than Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Global Self Storage and Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Self Storage 21.89% 5.14% 3.32% Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.2% of Global Self Storage shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Global Self Storage shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Global Self Storage and Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Self Storage 0 0 1 0 3.00 Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust 1 3 0 0 1.75

Global Self Storage currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.58%. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $5.88, indicating a potential upside of 37.26%. Given Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Global Self Storage.

Summary

Global Self Storage beats Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global Self Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the company owns and/or manages 13 self-storage properties in Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Oklahoma.

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end investment trust. It owns, manages and invests in a diversified real estate portfolio of commercial properties. The company was founded on June 18, 1997 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

