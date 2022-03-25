Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $235.53 Million

Equities analysts expect Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) to report sales of $235.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $243.24 million and the lowest is $230.81 million. Globus Medical posted sales of $227.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Globus Medical.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 15.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GMED shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Globus Medical from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

In other Globus Medical news, Director James R. Tobin sold 4,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $322,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $700,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 5.0% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Globus Medical by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Globus Medical by 0.3% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 44,534 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Globus Medical by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Globus Medical by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 65.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GMED opened at $69.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 48.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.09. Globus Medical has a 52-week low of $59.37 and a 52-week high of $84.23.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

