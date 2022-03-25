Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $89.42 Million

Brokerages predict that Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) will report sales of $89.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Gogo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $94.20 million and the lowest is $83.20 million. Gogo reported sales of $73.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gogo will report full-year sales of $385.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $382.62 million to $387.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $431.70 million, with estimates ranging from $417.32 million to $446.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gogo.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.51. The company had revenue of $92.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.28 million. Gogo had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 45.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GOGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Gogo from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Gogo from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gogo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Gogo by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Gogo by 16.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Gogo by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Gogo by 21.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Gogo by 50.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the period. 69.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOGO opened at $18.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.99. Gogo has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $19.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.37.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

