Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $91.86 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) will announce $91.86 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $107.01 million and the lowest is $80.13 million. Golar LNG reported sales of $118.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full year sales of $371.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $274.55 million to $511.19 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $314.47 million, with estimates ranging from $247.22 million to $366.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Golar LNG.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $115.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.01 million. Golar LNG had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 91.35%.

GLNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Golar LNG from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Golar LNG from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America raised Golar LNG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $19.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Golar LNG from $20.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Golar LNG has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.30.

Shares of NASDAQ GLNG opened at $22.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.89. Golar LNG has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $22.88.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in Golar LNG by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,800,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $84,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,318 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Golar LNG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,331,000. Lonestar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Golar LNG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,151,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Golar LNG by 177.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,300,134 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,863,000 after acquiring an additional 831,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brightline Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Golar LNG during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

