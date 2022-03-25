Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Shares Gap Up to $22.47

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.47, but opened at $22.99. Golar LNG shares last traded at $23.55, with a volume of 59,785 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $20.50 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Golar LNG presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.89.

Golar LNG ( NASDAQ:GLNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $115.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.01 million. Golar LNG had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 91.35%. As a group, analysts predict that Golar LNG Limited will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 1.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 209,304 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 297,314 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 8,634 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,106 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 8,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Golar LNG in the third quarter valued at approximately $405,000. 55.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

