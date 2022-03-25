Golden Green Inc. Raises Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Golden Green Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,393 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 1.5% of Golden Green Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Fundamental Research raised their price target on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

MSFT opened at $304.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $231.10 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.71.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

