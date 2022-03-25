Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 65,015 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 768,152 shares.The stock last traded at $6.76 and had previously closed at $6.99.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.23.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 24.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the second quarter valued at $1,406,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 26,050.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 396,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after acquiring an additional 395,441 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the third quarter valued at $506,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the third quarter valued at $614,000. Institutional investors own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

