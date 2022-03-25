Goldplat (LON:GDP) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.10

Goldplat PLC (LON:GDP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 6.80 ($0.09). Goldplat shares last traded at GBX 6.80 ($0.09), with a volume of 343,000 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of £11.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.34.
Goldplat Company Profile (LON:GDP)
See Also
- International Gaming Technologies Stock isn’t a Gamble Down Here
- The Institutions Are Driving Volatility In Factset Research Systems
- H.B. Fuller Raises Guidance, Shares Pop
- 3 Stellar Semi Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Not Time To Sell KB Home … Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Goldplat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldplat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.