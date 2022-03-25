Good Hemp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GHMP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Good Hemp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GHMP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 88.2% from the February 28th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS GHMP traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 103,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,404. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average is $0.26. Good Hemp has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $4.20.

Good Hemp Company Profile

Good Hemp, Inc focuses on the development and marketing of natural and functional hemp-derived consumer products in the United States. It offers Good Hemp 2oh!, CANNA HEMP, and CANNA that are refreshing ready-to-drink waters in blueberry-blast, island coco-lime, kiwi-strawberry, lemon-twist, mango-fandango, and Q-cumbermint flavors; Good Hemp fizz, a line-up of carbonated refreshing ready-to-drink carbonated beverages in blueberry-bam, mango-tango, and citrus-twist flavors; Good Hemp Wellness, a line of CBD soft gels; and Diamond Creek High Alkaline Water, a 9.5pH high alkaline natural spring water.

