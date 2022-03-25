Good Hemp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GHMP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Good Hemp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GHMP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 88.2% from the February 28th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS GHMP traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 103,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,404. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average is $0.26. Good Hemp has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $4.20.
Good Hemp Company Profile (Get Rating)
