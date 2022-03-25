good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) Shares Down 1.8%

good natured Products Inc. (CVE:GDNP – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.56. 220,639 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 182,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a C$1.50 price objective on good natured Products and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. National Bankshares set a C$1.25 price objective on good natured Products and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

The company has a market cap of C$121.79 million and a P/E ratio of -10.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.64 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.52.

good natured Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications in Canada and the United States. It offers packaging products for baked goods, deli and prepared meals, and fruits and veggies; home and business products, including totes and crates, stacking posts for legal desk trays, vertical file holders, self-stacker desk trays, pencil holders, paper clip dispensers, and recyclers and waste collectors; pallet stretch wraps and resins; compostable take out containers, such as hot cups and lids, plates, carry out boxes, cutlery, and soup bowls and lids; and plastic sheet and film products, including extruded roll stock sheets for thermoformed packaging.

