Governor DAO Reaches Market Cap of $1.45 Million (GDAO)

Governor DAO (GDAO) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Governor DAO has a total market cap of $1.45 million and $42,362.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Governor DAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Governor DAO has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Governor DAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00046031 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainbing (CBG) traded up 584.4% against the dollar and now trades at $396.89 or 0.00895345 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,100.31 or 0.06993919 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,236.11 or 0.99791370 BTC.

Governor DAO Coin Profile

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,903,255 coins. Governor DAO’s official website is governordao.org . Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Governor DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governor DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Governor DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Governor DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Governor DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Governor DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.