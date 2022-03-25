Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,204.09

Shares of Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,204.09 ($15.85) and traded as low as GBX 992 ($13.06). Grafton Group shares last traded at GBX 1,003 ($13.20), with a volume of 303,595 shares.

GFTU has been the topic of several research reports. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on Grafton Group from GBX 1,270 ($16.72) to GBX 1,325 ($17.44) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,580 ($20.80) price objective on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Grafton Group from GBX 1,620 ($21.33) to GBX 1,430 ($18.83) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grafton Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,382 ($18.19).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,083.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,204.09. The stock has a market cap of £2.41 billion and a PE ratio of 7.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a GBX 22 ($0.29) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Grafton Group’s previous dividend of $8.50. Grafton Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.26%.

About Grafton Group (LON:GFTU)

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

