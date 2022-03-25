Gravity Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1,179.00 (GFI)

Gravity Finance (GFI) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. In the last week, Gravity Finance has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar. One Gravity Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gravity Finance has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $1,179.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00046246 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainbing (CBG) traded up 326.2% against the dollar and now trades at $256.64 or 0.00577616 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,104.72 or 0.06987823 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,352.43 or 0.99824346 BTC.

Gravity Finance Profile

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance . The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Gravity Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gravity Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gravity Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

