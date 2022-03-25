Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $51.34 Million

Analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) will report sales of $51.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50.98 million and the highest is $51.70 million. Great Southern Bancorp posted sales of $53.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will report full-year sales of $209.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $207.76 million to $212.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $220.15 million, with estimates ranging from $217.10 million to $223.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Great Southern Bancorp.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $53.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.43 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 12.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Great Southern Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

In related news, VP Mark A. Maples sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $37,533.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Earl A. Steinert, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total transaction of $58,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,363 shares of company stock valued at $383,326 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 285,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,027,000 after acquiring an additional 68,201 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 290.2% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 171,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,397,000 after purchasing an additional 127,500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 153,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 151,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,301,000. 46.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GSBC opened at $60.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.49 million, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.17. Great Southern Bancorp has a 52-week low of $49.53 and a 52-week high of $62.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

About Great Southern Bancorp (Get Rating)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.