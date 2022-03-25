Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) & Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) Head-To-Head Survey

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) and Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Green Plains alerts:

This table compares Green Plains and Cyclo Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Plains $2.83 billion 0.60 -$65.99 million ($1.33) -23.70 Cyclo Therapeutics $1.59 million 11.57 -$8.94 million ($2.26) -1.26

Cyclo Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Green Plains. Green Plains is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cyclo Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.2% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Green Plains shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Green Plains and Cyclo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Plains -2.33% -6.45% -3.25% Cyclo Therapeutics -900.76% -117.23% -90.70%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Green Plains and Cyclo Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Plains 0 0 10 0 3.00 Cyclo Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Green Plains presently has a consensus target price of $47.60, suggesting a potential upside of 51.02%. Cyclo Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 461.40%. Given Cyclo Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cyclo Therapeutics is more favorable than Green Plains.

Risk & Volatility

Green Plains has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyclo Therapeutics has a beta of -0.92, meaning that its share price is 192% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Green Plains beats Cyclo Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Green Plains Company Profile (Get Rating)

Green Plains, Inc. engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grain, and corn oil at ethanol plants in Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Texas. The Agribusiness and Energy Services segment includes grain procurement and its commodity marketing business, which markets, sells, and distributes ethanol, distillers grains, and corn oil produced at ethanol plants. The Food and Ingredients segment is involved in cattle food-grade corn oil operations. The Partnership segment provides fuel storage and transportation services by owning, operating, developing, and acquiring ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company was founded in June 2004 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Cyclo Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of disease. Its product candidates include Trappsol Cyclo, which treats Neimann-Pick Type C disease. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of people with serious and life threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. The company was founded by Charles E. Rick Strattan on August 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Gainesville, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.