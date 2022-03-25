Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $14.08

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.08 and traded as low as $13.74. Green Plains Partners shares last traded at $13.77, with a volume of 26,483 shares trading hands.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Green Plains Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.08 and a 200 day moving average of $14.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.85 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Green Plains Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.92%.

In other news, insider Michelle Mapes bought 3,500 shares of Green Plains Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $48,265.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Green Plains Partners in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 174,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 59,398 shares in the last quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Green Plains Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,430,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 27,136 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Green Plains Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Plains Partners LP provides ethanol and fuel storage, terminal and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. The company was founded on March 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

