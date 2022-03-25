Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.33.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Greenlane from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNLN. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Greenlane by 239.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 22,278 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Greenlane by 27.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 180,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 39,219 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Greenlane by 91.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 119,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 57,189 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Greenlane by 8.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 12,995 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Greenlane by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Greenlane has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.33. The firm has a market cap of $61.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.24.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

