Greif (NYSE:GEF) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $77.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $74.00. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GEF. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Greif from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

NYSE GEF traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.17. 4,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,874. Greif has a 1-year low of $53.65 and a 1-year high of $72.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99.

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. Greif had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Greif will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Greif by 45,384.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 720,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,572,000 after buying an additional 719,345 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Greif in the fourth quarter worth about $15,988,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Greif in the third quarter worth about $11,512,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Greif by 101.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 265,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,532,000 after buying an additional 133,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Greif by 214.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 108,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,536,000 after buying an additional 73,889 shares during the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

