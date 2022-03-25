Gresham House plc (LON:GHE) Announces Dividend of GBX 10

Gresham House plc (LON:GHE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Gresham House’s previous dividend of $6.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Gresham House stock traded down GBX 8 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 922 ($12.14). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,050. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 862.73 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 877.37. Gresham House has a 12 month low of GBX 751 ($9.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 970 ($12.77). The stock has a market cap of £350.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Get Gresham House alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on GHE. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Gresham House from GBX 1,250 ($16.46) to GBX 1,275 ($16.79) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. boosted their price target on shares of Gresham House from GBX 1,253 ($16.50) to GBX 1,418 ($18.67) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Gresham House from GBX 1,253 ($16.50) to GBX 1,418 ($18.67) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gresham House to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gresham House presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,264 ($16.64).

Gresham House plc is a publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to individual investors, financial advisers, institutional investors, charities and endowments, family offices, and business owners. Within private equity, it seeks to direct investments in growth capital, early-stage and lower mid-market private companies through both listed and unlisted fund structures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gresham House Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gresham House and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.