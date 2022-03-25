Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $238.25.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GPI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Michael David Jones sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total value of $720,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 3,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.21, for a total transaction of $649,609.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,175,830. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

GPI stock traded down $3.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $185.91. 3,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,437. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $180.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.08. Group 1 Automotive has a 52 week low of $143.00 and a 52 week high of $212.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.69.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $9.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.06 by $0.37. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive will post 37.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.79%.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

