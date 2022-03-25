GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 153,421 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,129,158 shares.The stock last traded at $9.41 and had previously closed at $10.07.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $24.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $44.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.49 and its 200-day moving average is $15.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.81 and a beta of 2.75.

GrowGeneration ( NASDAQ:GRWG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $90.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. GrowGeneration’s revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. 42.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

