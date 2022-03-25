GrowLife (OTCMKTS:PHOT) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.03

GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.02. GrowLife shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 2,730,189 shares.
The company has a market cap of $3.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03.
GrowLife Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PHOT)
