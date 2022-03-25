Growth DeFi (GRO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $30,239.00

Growth DeFi (GRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One Growth DeFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.49 or 0.00021380 BTC on exchanges. Growth DeFi has a total market cap of $4.11 million and $30,239.00 worth of Growth DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Growth DeFi has traded down 3.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003563 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00035269 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.86 or 0.00112348 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Growth DeFi Profile

Growth DeFi is a coin. It launched on February 27th, 2018. Growth DeFi’s total supply is 578,594 coins and its circulating supply is 433,577 coins. Growth DeFi’s official Twitter account is @GronDigital . The official website for Growth DeFi is growthdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, ” GRO is the core token of the Growth DeFi ecosystem, it can be staked (stkGRO) in order to share the profits generated by the ecosystem and have voting power over the stkGRO DAO. stkGRO is the tokenized representation of having GRO staked, holding stkGRO compared to GRO gives access to profit sharing and stkGRO can be used to delegate to candidates which then form the signers of the stkGRO DAO. “

