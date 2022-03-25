Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 95.5% from the February 28th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of GBOOY traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.42. The stock had a trading volume of 22,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,398. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 1 year low of $27.56 and a 1 year high of $39.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.46 and its 200 day moving average is $32.74.

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers time and demand deposits; car, payroll, consumer, and corporate loans; mortgages; and debit and credit cards. It also provides medical, personal accident, and life insurance products; and retirement fund management services.

