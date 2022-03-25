Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 22,071 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 618,887 shares.The stock last traded at $10.70 and had previously closed at $10.85.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GGAL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.59 and a 200-day moving average of $9.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGAL. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,417,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,451,000 after purchasing an additional 548,798 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,209,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after purchasing an additional 544,390 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,864,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,369,000. Finally, Light Sky Macro LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,275,000. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.