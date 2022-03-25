Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 22,071 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 618,887 shares.The stock last traded at $10.70 and had previously closed at $10.85.
Several brokerages have issued reports on GGAL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.59 and a 200-day moving average of $9.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.74.
Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile (NASDAQ:GGAL)
Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.
