GTEC (OTCMKTS:GGTTF) Trading Up 3.7%

GTEC Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GGTTF – Get Rating) shares were up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 214,747 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,728,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.27.

About GTEC

GTEC Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and operation of cannabis related products. Its brands include BLK MKT, Tenzo, GreenTec, and Treehugger. The company was founded by Norton Singhavon and Michael Blady in and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

