GTEC (OTCMKTS:GGTTF) Trading Up 3.7%

GTEC Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GGTTF – Get Rating) shares were up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 214,747 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,728,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.27.
About GTEC (OTCMKTS:GGTTF)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GTEC (GGTTF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
Receive News & Ratings for GTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.