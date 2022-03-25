Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Shares Gap Down to $11.18

Shares of Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.18, but opened at $10.68. Guild shares last traded at $11.08, with a volume of 224 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GHLD shares. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Guild from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Guild from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Get Guild alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $670.41 million, a P/E ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.55.

Guild ( NYSE:GHLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.27). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Guild Holdings will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Guild by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Guild in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Guild by 304.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Guild in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Guild in the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. Institutional investors own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

About Guild (NYSE:GHLD)

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.