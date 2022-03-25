Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Decreases Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $4,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,589,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,181,699,000 after buying an additional 281,537 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,055,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $355,331,000 after buying an additional 78,785 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,566,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $271,513,000 after buying an additional 153,315 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 909,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $157,587,000 after buying an additional 17,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 612,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $106,135,000 after buying an additional 98,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PKI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.37.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total transaction of $1,110,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $179.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.50. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $123.29 and a one year high of $203.16. The company has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.11.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.41. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.47%.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

