Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Decreases Stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $3,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 57,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,413,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 282,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,724,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,369,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 167,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,862,000 after buying an additional 13,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $260,208.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total transaction of $307,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRU opened at $102.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.62. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $83.47 and a 1 year high of $125.35.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). TransUnion had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 44.73%. The company had revenue of $789.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRU. Bank of America began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $125.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial cut shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.38.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

