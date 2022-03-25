Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $3.32 Million Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,860 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Ameren were worth $3,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Ameren in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ameren in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameren in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 27,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $2,330,067.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 21,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $1,919,610.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,137 shares of company stock worth $5,885,426 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEE opened at $89.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.34. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $79.35 and a 52 week high of $90.77.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 61.46%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AEE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ameren from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.29.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

