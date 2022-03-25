Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $3.38 Million Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,899 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 83.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 202.8% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KMX opened at $99.28 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.39 and a 52-week high of $155.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.93 and its 200-day moving average is $126.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Wedbush lowered their target price on CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.18.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

