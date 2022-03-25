Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $3.58 Million Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 51.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,001,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,426 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,575,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,733,000 after purchasing an additional 432,685 shares in the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter worth $57,969,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter worth $49,934,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.8% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,020,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,152,000 after purchasing an additional 269,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $150.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.46. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.54 and a 52 week high of $195.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.65.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.31. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.06.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

