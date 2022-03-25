Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $3.59 Million Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,896 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $3,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 142.1% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 197.9% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $71.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.34. The company has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.86 and a fifty-two week high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.19%.

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $5,918,248.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.