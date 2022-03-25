Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $3.72 Million Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,714 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,527 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Fortive were worth $3,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTV. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Fortive by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Fortive by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fortive by 4,347.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $61.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $56.06 and a 1-year high of $79.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.55 and its 200-day moving average is $71.06.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.55%. Fortive’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Fortive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 20,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.28%.

In other news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $37,439.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $181,615.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,115 shares of company stock valued at $397,162. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FTV shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays raised Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.53.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

