Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $3.85 Million Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,579 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in PPL were worth $3,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PPL. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PPL by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,208,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,698,000 after buying an additional 799,735 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of PPL by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 95,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the 3rd quarter valued at about $538,000. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of PPL by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,942,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $875,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on PPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of PPL from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.10.

PPL stock opened at $27.33 on Friday. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $30.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 0.77.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). PPL had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently -41.88%.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

