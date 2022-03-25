Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $3.98 Million Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,370 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,012 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in V.F. were worth $3,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the third quarter worth $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the third quarter worth $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 435.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 73.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 172.3% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on V.F. from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. BTIG Research reduced their target price on V.F. from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group reduced their target price on V.F. from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered V.F. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Williams Capital lowered V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.63.
V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. V.F.’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.
In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.
V.F. Profile (Get Rating)
VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on V.F. (VFC)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.